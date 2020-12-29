STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth should continue to act in films after recovering from his illness, says Kanimozhi

Talking about the possibility of political parties in Tamil Nadu forming a third front, she said the DMK would be the victor even if a third front is formed for the assembly election.

Published: 29th December 2020 05:19 PM

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The DMK’s women's wing secretary M K Kanimozhi said on Tuesday that Rajinikanth should continue to act in films once he recovers from his illness.

Speaking to mediapersons during her election campaign in the district, Kanimozhi added that the actor’s decision not to plunge into politics is his personal choice. “I wish that he recovers completely from his illness and want him to take care of his health,” said Kanimozhi.

Talking about the possibility of political parties in Tamil Nadu forming a third front, she said the DMK would be the victor even if a third front is formed for the assembly election.

As part of her election campaign, Kanimozhi met with people from the Kattunayakar community and assured that she would get them community certificates if the DMK is voted to power. “Since people from the Kattunayakar community have been unable to obtain a community certificate for the past several years, they are finding it difficult to get admission to schools and colleges and benefit under the reservation system. The DMK will change the situation,” said Kanimozhi. She further charged that the ruling AIADMK has not created job opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu.

“I want to tell Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami that the DMK and its President M K Stalin have already stolen the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said, commenting on the Chief Minister’s election campaign.

Kanimozhi who is campaigning in different parts of the district will participate in public meetings organised by her party functionaries in Kadayanallur and Alangulam.

