'Darbar' director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC seeking police protection

By ANI

CHENNAI: Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".

Reportedly, the movie directed by Murgadoss was produced with a huge budget incurring losses to the film distributors who have decided to go on a hunger strike.

Darbar is a cop-drama starring Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions.