'Darbar' director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC seeking police protection
The movie directed by Murgadoss was produced with a huge budget incurring losses to the film distributors who have decided to go on a hunger strike.
Published: 06th February 2020 01:50 PM | Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:50 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".
Darbar is a cop-drama starring Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions.