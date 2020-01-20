Student gored by bull during Avaniapuram jallikattu dies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 21-year-old engineering student, who was gored by a bull, succumbed to the injuries here at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Saturday. Azhagarsami, the deceased, was one among the spectators who were injured during Avaniapuram jallikattu. The bull-taming sport was conducted in Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15, 16 and 17, respectively. While more than 100 persons, including bull-tamers, spectators and police officials, sustained minor injuries, around 30 suffered severe injuries.

According to GRH Dean Dr J Sangumuni, Azhagarsami was brought to GRH on January 15. “Despite treatment, he succumbed to the severe injuries,” he said. Earlier on Friday, one Sreedhar, an assistant to a bull owner from Solavandhan, died after gored by a bull. He was an engineering graduate. The same day, one Chellapandi from Chekkanorani, a spectator, fainted at the jallikattu venue and was declared “brought dead” at the GRH. Sources said twelve others are under treatment at GRH.