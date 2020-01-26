Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Purohit leads Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

At the celebrations at Marina, a firefighter and five civilians (one posthumous) who risked their lives and rescued fellow humans were among those awarded the Anna Medal for Gallantry.

Published: 26th January 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dancers during Republic day celebrations held on Sunday in Chennai

Dancers during Republic day celebrations held on Sunday in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at the Marina on Sunday and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented State awards on the occasion.

Show of strength by the Armed Forces, Tamil Nadu police and ceremonial march besides cultural programmes enthralled the gathering.

The festivities began at 8 am when the Governor and the Chief Minister drove past the invitees’ enclosure and greeted the people. An IAF chopper showered floral petals when the flag was being unfurled. The Governor then took salute of 44 contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force, CRPF, CIST, RPF, Greater Chennai Police, Kerala Police and others.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami presents State awards during Republic Day function

Motorcycle acrobatics by the State police, cultural programmes including Rikham Pada dance from Arunachal Pradesh, Rouf dance from Kashmir, Mathuri dance from Telangana and Thappattam from Tamil Nadu were among the highlights. Students danced to a song composed by Subramania Bharathi. As many as 16 departments of the State paraded their achievements and welfare schemes being implemented, in floats.

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker V Jayaraman, ministers, judges from High Court, diplomats from consulates of various countries, MPs and MLAs took part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Republic day celebrations Anna Gallantry
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp