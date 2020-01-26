Governor Purohit leads Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at the Marina on Sunday and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented State awards on the occasion.

Show of strength by the Armed Forces, Tamil Nadu police and ceremonial march besides cultural programmes enthralled the gathering.

The festivities began at 8 am when the Governor and the Chief Minister drove past the invitees’ enclosure and greeted the people. An IAF chopper showered floral petals when the flag was being unfurled. The Governor then took salute of 44 contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force, CRPF, CIST, RPF, Greater Chennai Police, Kerala Police and others.

Motorcycle acrobatics by the State police, cultural programmes including Rikham Pada dance from Arunachal Pradesh, Rouf dance from Kashmir, Mathuri dance from Telangana and Thappattam from Tamil Nadu were among the highlights. Students danced to a song composed by Subramania Bharathi. As many as 16 departments of the State paraded their achievements and welfare schemes being implemented, in floats.

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker V Jayaraman, ministers, judges from High Court, diplomats from consulates of various countries, MPs and MLAs took part.