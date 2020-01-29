Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to monitor passengers from China for 28 days

According to Sampath, none of the 78 persons who landed in the four airports in Tamil Nadu have shown symptoms of being affected by coronavirus.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials screening passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Health officials screening passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will monitor the health condition of those returning from China for 28 days to see whether they are affected by Coronavirus, said a senior official in Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

He said passengers coming from Chine and landing in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy airports are monitored and their details are being collected.

ALSO READ: Eight China-returned persons under observation in Coimbatore

"Till Wednesday morning 78 passengers -- 68 Indians and 10 Chinese -- have landed in four airports in Tamil Nadu. A self-declaration form on their health condition has been obtained and their body temperature was also gathered," said P. Sampath, Joint Director-Epidemic, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

He said the district-level health officials would daily visit the homes or the place of stay of those who have come from China to monitor their health condition.

"This will be done for 28 days. Isolation wards have been set up in government hospitals in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai," he added.

He said passengers who show symptoms of being affected by coronavirus will be admitted in the any one of the four hospitals and samples of blood, nasal and throat secretions will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune.

VIEW GALLERY: Coronavirus outbreak - Precautions you need to take while travelling

According to Sampath, none of the 78 persons who landed in the four airports in Tamil Nadu have shown symptoms of being affected by coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Coronavirus TN Coronavirus China
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp