Spoke about Jeyaraj and Beniks' custodial torture as I wanted to be honest in my duty, says Sathankulam policewoman

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: “I wanted to be honest and sincere in my duty, that is why I spoke up,” said the Sathankulam policewoman, whose statement to Kovilpatti judicial magistrate was seen as crucial in ensuring justice for P Jeyaraj and J Beniks who died in custody in Thoothukudi district last week.

The policewoman’s name has been trending on social media over the past two days after her statement was mentioned in the magistrate’s report to Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as well as in the HC’s order on Tuesday.

Extremely reluctant to speak to the media, she nonetheless agreed to answer a few questions from The New Indian Express over the phone on Wednesday. “I told the magistrate what happened after the traders (Jeyaraj and his son Beniks) were brought to the Sathankulam police station that night (June 19),” she said.

The magistrate’s report had mentioned the policewoman by name as an eyewitness who was terrified.

According to the report, only after much coaxing did she confirm that the two men were thrashed the whole night. She told the magistrate that the blood of the victims was found on the lathis and a table in the station.

The report also mentioned that she first agreed to sign a printed copy of her statement but then refused, following threats from other police personnel. She eventually signed the statement after her protection was assured.

The magistrate, in his report, noted that even while her statement was being recorded, the policemen were causing noisy disturbances which frightened the woman.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the policewoman admitted that she was at the police station when the duo were allegedly being assaulted by the police. The brutality continued till morning, she added but refused to divulge details of the assault.

“I was assured that my identity would be protected. I did not know my statement would be put in the public domain,” the policewoman, who is in her mid-30s, told The New Indian Express.

“I told them what happened because I wanted to be honest,” she said.

Now that her identity has become widely known, she admitted that she was scared. “I don’t know what my seniors (in the police department) will do or how they will react,” she said.

The policewoman who has worked at the Sathankulam station for at least six months is one of three women cops posted there.

District collector Sandeep Nanduri said that police constable had been posted as protection for her and another family member.

"I have also sanctioned her one-month leave and have given her my phone number so she can contact me at any time if anyone troubles her", he said.

He said that she had sought protection from the district administration even as the HC had already directed the district to ensure this.

The FIR registered by the Sathankulam police on June 19 against the victims has been under scrutiny since the CCTV footage from that day which surfaced showed a sequence of events entirely different from what was claimed by the police.

The policewoman’s statement to the magistrate was mentioned in the HC order directing CB-CIB to begin investigations into the incident. The HC had said that there was prima facie evidence to frame murder charges against the accused police. The court had ordered that her statement be recorded before a separate magistrate.