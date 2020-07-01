STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Spoke about Jeyaraj and Beniks' custodial torture as I wanted to be honest in my duty, says Sathankulam policewoman

According to the report, only after much coaxing did she confirm that the two men were thrashed the whole night. She told the magistrate that the blood of the victims was found on the lathis.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: “I wanted to be honest and sincere in my duty, that is why I spoke up,” said the Sathankulam policewoman, whose statement to Kovilpatti judicial magistrate was seen as crucial in ensuring justice for P Jeyaraj and J Beniks who died in custody in Thoothukudi district last week.

The policewoman’s name has been trending on social media over the past two days after her statement was mentioned in the magistrate’s report to Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as well as in the HC’s order on Tuesday.

Extremely reluctant to speak to the media, she nonetheless agreed to answer a few questions from The New Indian Express over the phone on Wednesday. “I told the magistrate what happened after the traders (Jeyaraj and his son Beniks) were brought to the Sathankulam police station that night (June 19),” she said.

The magistrate’s report had mentioned the policewoman by name as an eyewitness who was terrified.

According to the report, only after much coaxing did she confirm that the two men were thrashed the whole night. She told the magistrate that the blood of the victims was found on the lathis and a table in the station.

ALSO READ: Sathankulam doctor who issued medical fitness certificate for Jeyaraj-Beniks goes on leave?

The report also mentioned that she first agreed to sign a printed copy of her statement but then refused, following threats from other police personnel. She eventually signed the statement after her protection was assured.

The magistrate, in his report, noted that even while her statement was being recorded, the policemen were causing noisy disturbances which frightened the woman. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the policewoman admitted that she was at the police station when the duo were allegedly being assaulted by the police. The brutality continued till morning, she added but refused to divulge details of the assault. 

“I was assured that my identity would be protected. I did not know my statement would be put in the public domain,” the policewoman, who is in her mid-30s, told The New Indian Express

“I told them what happened because I wanted to be honest,” she said. 

Now that her identity has become widely known, she admitted that she was scared. “I don’t know what my seniors (in the police department) will do or how they will react,” she said. 

The policewoman who has worked at the Sathankulam station for at least six months is one of three women cops posted there. 

District collector Sandeep Nanduri said that police constable had been posted as protection for her and another family member.

"I have also sanctioned her one-month leave and have given her my phone number so she can contact me at any time if anyone troubles her", he said.

He said that she had sought protection from the district administration even as the HC had already directed the district to ensure this.

The FIR registered by the Sathankulam police on June 19 against the victims has been under scrutiny since the CCTV footage from that day which surfaced showed a sequence of events entirely different from what was claimed by the police.

The policewoman’s statement to the magistrate was mentioned in the HC order directing CB-CIB to begin investigations into the incident. The HC had said that there was prima facie evidence to frame murder charges against the accused police. The court had ordered that her statement be recorded before a separate magistrate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial death Sathankulam police torture Jeyaraj beniks death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp