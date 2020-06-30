STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam doctor who issued medical fitness certificate for Jeyaraj-Beniks goes on leave?

Dr Vennila, a native of Kanniyakumari, is said to have been acting under police pressure when providing the fitness certificate for the traders who died just two later.

Published: 30th June 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

medical, stethoscope

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sathankulam government hospital doctor Dr Vennila, who gave the medical fitness certificate for P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks when they were brought from the Sathankulam station on June 20, has taken 15 days medical leave starting Tuesday.

Dr Vennila, a native of Kanniyakumari, is said to have been acting under police pressure when providing the fitness certificate for the traders who died just two later.

Jeyaraj and Beniks were taken to the hospital on June 20 after the Sathankulam police had held them at the station overnight. Eyewitnesses said that the duo were badly beaten and were bleeding profusely when taken to the hospital. 

ALSO READ | Sathankulam custodial deaths: Suspended cop's name found in attempt to murder FIR 

According to reliable sources, Dr Vennila treated them at the hospital for over five hours from 7 am to 12 pm. Both father and son presented high blood pressure with systolic reaching 190 for Jeyaraj and 180 for Beniks.

The doctor first focused on bringing down the blood pressure. As Jeyaraj was diabetic, she also provided him his regular medication after finding out the name of pills from his family, the source added.

However, on the medical fitness certificate, she remarked that the duo had suffered scratches as they had fallen down on the ground -- as had been claimed by the FIR filed against them by Sathankulam police.

Deputy director (Medical Services and Family Welfare) Dr P Pon Issaki, who is the joint director in-charge, refused to comment on the issue.

He did not comment on whether a department inquiry was initiated against the hospital's doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial death Sathankulam Dr Vennila
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp