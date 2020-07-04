Fifth accused in Sathankulam custodial deaths, head constable Muthuraj arrested

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After a three-day long search, police have managed to arrest head constable Muthuraj - one of the accused in the case related to Sathankulam custodial deaths - late Friday evening.

Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar confirmed the arrest of Muthuraj and informed that he has been handed over to CB-CID immediately.

Police sources said that Muthuraj was hiding in a remote village called Poosanur near Kulathur here.

Vilathikulam DSP Peer Mohideen and Kulathur inspector Ramalakshmi nabbed him, he added.

Muthuraj has been named in the case filed by the CB-CID in connection to the custodial death of Sathankulam traders.

CB-CID had already altered the cases registered in Kovilpatti regarding the death of P Jeyaraj and J Beniks and booked five cops - inspector Srithar, sub inspectors Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan, head constables S Murugan and M Muthuraj for murder, tampering with evidence and wrongful confinement.

Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema recorded statements from head constable Revathy as per the provisions granted under section 164 CrPC here on Friday. The inquiry went for three hours until 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID Inspector General Of Police K Shankar told media that the CB-CID inquired the woman head constable to recording her statements.

The policewoman had given statements to Judicial Magistrate Barathidasan, appointment by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court earlier this week.

Her statements regarding the custodial death of two traders P Jeyaraj and J Beniks, had proved to be a turning point for the probe mooted by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court which led to the arrest of the police men.

Court directed the district administration to post police men to ensure her safety. She was granted one month leave without loss of pay.