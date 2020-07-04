STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Releasing this information Minister of Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao said that 76 new cases are in Puducherry and two each are in Karaikal and Yanam regions.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: One 53-year-old man from Krishna Nagar died while 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total number of cases to 904 and death toll to 14 in Puducherry UT.

Releasing this information Minister of Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao said that 76 new cases are in Puducherry and two each are in Karaikal and Yanam regions. Equal number of 40 cases among men and women. Among them 64  patients are in the age group 18 to 60 years, four are below 18 years and 12 above 60 years ..

Presently 485 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 445 are in Puducherry region (279  patients are being treated at the  Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI)  and  132  at JIPMER and 30  in COVID care centres,),  28  in Karaikal GH and four in Yanam GH,  and eight in  Mahe GH,  two cases each in Cuddalore GH and  Villupuram GH.   In all 405 patients have been discharged after recovery including 21 patients on Friday. So far 14 patients have died.

ALSO READ | District Collector orders detailed inquiry on spread of COVID-19 in JIPMER campus

Every day through a mobile testing van, 100 to 140 samples are being collected from rural areas, said the minister. Even in the Karaikal region samples are being collected.  The sample testing has doubled and sought the cooperation of people.

Till now 19560 samples have been tested, of which 18375   have been negative and the test results of 296  are awaited. A total of 480 samples have been tested, out of which 80 are positive, the infection rate being 16.7 per cent.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said that the man who died was admitted with fever on June 1 and he was detected COVID-19 positive on June 3. He developed breathing distress and passed away. He was neither a diabetic nor had hypertension, but was a smoker. The Director said that it should not be understood that only elderly people will lose life to COVID-19 and advised people to be careful.

