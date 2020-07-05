AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan tests positive for COVID-19 in Kovai  

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Coimbatore South MLA Amman K Arjunan (58) has been admitted to ESI Hospital for Covid-19 treatment on Sunday.

MLA’s samples, which were collected after three of his family turned positive recently, rendered a positive result.

It is to be recalled the MLA's daughter (32), son-in-law (39) and his granddaughter (11) who recently attended a family event in Madurai tested positive on June 30.

Simultaneously, the health department collected samples of the remaining family members including the MLA, and asked them to undergo home quarantine until the result arrives.

On Sunday, the samples of MLA Amman K Arjunan tested positive for the viral infection, thus he was admitted to ESI Hospital for treatment.

Contact tracing shall be done to collect samples of people who had come in direct contact with the infected person.

Two Covid-19 deaths in Kovai

Meanwhile, two persons undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Coimbatore succumbed to the virus on late Saturday night.

According to the sources, a 57-year-old man from Ganapathy had type-2 diabetes, systemic hypertension, and heart issues. As his samples tested positive, the patient was admitted to ESI Hospital but died without responding to treatment on Saturday night.

In another case, a 65-year-old man from Big Bazaar Street was admitted to a private hospital as he was tested positive. However, he succumbed on Saturday night.

With these two mortalities, Coimbatore records six Covid-19 deaths.

Earlier deaths include a 44-year-old man from Kavundampalayam, A 28-year-old from RG Pudur, a 77-year-old from Velandipalayam and a 90-year-old man near Perur.

Apart from this, a 70-year-old man from Palakkad who was admitted to a private hospital for renal failure and diabetes died on April 11.

However, the swabs and blood samples collected from the deceased turned out to be positive for COVID-19 in two separate tests. His death was cross-notified to Kerala.