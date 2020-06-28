Fourth DMK MLA hospitalised in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gingee DMK MLA KS Masthan has been diagnosed for Covid-19 and he has been admitted at Dr Rela Medical institute, Chrompet on Sunday morning. He is the fourth DMK MLA who has suffered from the virus and one of the three MLAs of the party who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KS Mathan said, “On Saturday I felt some throat congestion. On growing suspicious, I approached the Gingee GH and got myself tested. After the result showed that I was positive for the virus, I reached Dr Rela Medical institute, Chrompet for further treatment. And right now I feel fine.”

It may be recalled that two other DMK MLAs K Karthikeyan of Rishivandiyam in Kallakuruchi district and RT Arasu of Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district have been diagnosed for Covid-19 and they have been undergoing treatment at various private hospitals.

Earlier this month, Chepauk-Thiiruvallikeni MLA J Anbazhgan succumbed to the deadly virus.

Besides, one AIADMK MLA K Palani of Sriperumpudur was also diagnosed for Covid-19 and he has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai.