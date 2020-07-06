Five Chennaiites enter Puducherry without e-pass, quarantined

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Five persons from Chennai were booked for slipping into Puducherry without e-pass or the knowledge of the district administration. District collector cum District Magistrate T Arun in a release stated that after the district administration received information that five persons from Chennai came to Nainarmandapam without e-pass, an inquiry was taken up and found to be true.

They were tested for COVID-19 and advised to remain in quarantine. On advice from the Collector, Mudaliarpet police also registered cases against them for violation of lockdown rules.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in Puducherry cross 1,000; CM to hold meeting with private hospitals

In addition, cases under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Infectious Diseases Act 1897 were registered against 75 persons who violated the lockdown rules and gathered at the Velrampet lake here.

The Collector also banned the insertion of advertising materials inside the newspapers as it may lead to the spread of COVID 19.