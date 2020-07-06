STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neyveli boiler blast: Toll rises to 12 as six more succumb to injuries

A worker and junior engineer died on Sunday and a deputy chief engineer passed away on July 3 and the six were aged between 45 and 53.

(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site

By PTI

NEYVELI: The death toll in the boiler explosion at NLC India has risen to 12 to with six more men succumbing to burn injuries at a hospital, an official said here on Monday.

While six men died when a fire broke out in the boiler area subsequent to an explosion at the fifth unit of the Thermal Power Station-II on July 1, three men-- a worker, a junior engineer and a foreman-- died of injuries today at a hospital in Chennai.

A worker and junior engineer died on Sunday and a deputy chief engineer passed away on July 3 and the six were aged between 45 and 53.

They were treated at a private hospital in Chennai, an NLC India official said.

"The package payable inclusive of statutory and non- statutory payments comprising management's contribution and the voluntary contribution of NLC India employees will not be less than Rs 30 lakh each in the case of deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured," he told PTI.

Regular employment will also be provided to an eligible member of the family of the deceased, he said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the six workers who were killed and an assistance of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered serious and mild injuries respectively.

The explosion occurred at the TPS-II when workers were in the process of resuming operations which includes maintenance work following a shutdown.

To a question, the official said "the TPS-II did not witness any accidents between 2009-10 to 2017-18.

" Of the 23 men who were working at the plant on that day, six contract workers -aged between 25 and 42- died on the spot, 16 others were rushed to a hospital in Chennai for higher specialty treatment and a man with minor injuries was treated at the NLC hospital.

Following this, the unit was shut down for safety audit.

An official was suspended and a high level inquiry and an internal probe was also ordered.

The government had on Saturday said NLC India's Director, Power has been asked to immediately proceed on leave till the finalisation of the inquiry into the boiler explosion.

"Director (Power), NLCIL has been asked to proceed on leave immediately till the finalisation of the enquiry," the coal ministry said in a statement.

On May 7, a boiler explosion at the sixth unit of the TPS-II injured eight men and in a span of about 20 days, five of them, who had sustained severe burns and admitted to a hospital in Tiruchirappalli, died.

