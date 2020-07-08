STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Friends of Police barred in Tamil Nadu over alleged role in Sathankulam custodial deaths

The Friends of Police are volunteers who support police officers in every jurisdiction across the state

Published: 08th July 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

The five accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case being transported to Madurai central prison.

The five accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case being transported to Madurai central prison. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After allegations were made about the involvement of the Friends of Police in the custodial deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam, an order has been issued rescinding the initiative to use it across the state.

The order from the office of the additional Chief Secretary to the government, S K Prabakar, was issued to the Director General of Police on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Sathankulam custodial deaths: CBI team proceeds to Kovilpatti to launch probe

The Friends of Police are volunteers who support police officers in every jurisdiction across the state.

This initiative was started by the present Director General of Police, Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), Pratheep V Philip, when he was serving as an assistant superintendent of police in Kancheepuram district in 1991.

Later, the officer was promoted as Superintendent of Police at Kanyakumari when the initiative became full-fledged in 1994. Friends of Police aims to promote crime awareness among the people and enables the prevention of crimes.

