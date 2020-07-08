Friends of Police barred in Tamil Nadu over alleged role in Sathankulam custodial deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After allegations were made about the involvement of the Friends of Police in the custodial deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam, an order has been issued rescinding the initiative to use it across the state.

The order from the office of the additional Chief Secretary to the government, S K Prabakar, was issued to the Director General of Police on Wednesday.

The Friends of Police are volunteers who support police officers in every jurisdiction across the state.

This initiative was started by the present Director General of Police, Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), Pratheep V Philip, when he was serving as an assistant superintendent of police in Kancheepuram district in 1991.

Later, the officer was promoted as Superintendent of Police at Kanyakumari when the initiative became full-fledged in 1994. Friends of Police aims to promote crime awareness among the people and enables the prevention of crimes.