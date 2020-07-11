RJ Suchitra removes viral video on Sathankulam custodial deaths, says cops threatened to arrest her

By Online Desk

After garnering millions of views for a video about the alleged custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, south Indian radio jockey Suchitra removed it as the CB-CID warned of legal action.

The RJ's video was one of the first posts shared on social media to highlight the alleged police brutality in Tamil Nadu, that went viral, getting nationwide attention.

In the video, she had explained in detail the sequence of events that led to the alleged murder of Jeyaraj and Beniks.

The Thoothukudi district police had on Friday asked her to take the video down, saying the narration of the incident is "baseless" and "not truly indicative of the true happenings".

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID, in its statement released on Twitter, said, "She falsely exaggerated and sensationalized the chain of events and her allegations seem to be a figment of imagination and are not backed up by any proof."

They also appealed to the general public to "not watch or share such videos."

Meanwhile, Suchitra said on Twitter that the CB-CID "threatened arrest for spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy".

She added that the video was deleted on the advice of her lawyer "who said they are definitely capable of doing it."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the deaths of the father-son duo in Sathankulam.

CBI officials are exepcted to visit Sathankulam police station, Kovilpatti sub-jail and Kovilpatti government hospital and begin their investigations, police sources said. As many as 10 policemen have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

Jeyaraj and his son Beniks had died within hours on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam police following their arrest on June 19 on charges of violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours.

