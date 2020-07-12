STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 1,418

Published: 12th July 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A big spike of 81 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Puducherry taking the total tally to 1,418.

The death toll reported so far is 18.

Among the 81 new cases, 71 are in Puducherry and 10 in Karaikal region, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said.  

Presently 661 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 581 are in Puducherry, 52 in Karaikal GH and 25 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH.

In all, 739  patients have been discharged after recovery including 49 people on Sunday.  

Till now 25,342 samples have been tested, of which 23,697 came out negative and the test results of 195 swabs are awaited.

The Health Minister once again reiterated his appeal to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for implementing full shutdown on Sundays to arrest the spread of the virus and said that people across the union territory were seen flouting social distancing norms and other precautionary measures.

He also warned that if the coronavirus spike did not come down, Puducherry's health infrastructure may fall short where there are 581 active cases at the moment.

