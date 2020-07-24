STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagapattinam BJP district secretary, spiritual wing president among 700 to join DMK

Amirtha Vijayakumar was DMK’s Thirukadaiyur functionary before joining the BJP nine years ago while Kannan Gurukal is a priest in the Shri Abhirami Amirthagateswarar Temple in Thirukadaiyur.

Published: 24th July 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flags with BJP flag

Flags of BJP and DMK used for representational purpose (Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP accuses the opposition DMK of being anti-Hindu, the saffron party’s district secretary and district spiritual wing president were among the hundreds who joined the Dravidian major in Nagapattinam on Friday. This comes just days after former three-MLA SK Vedarathinam and BJP executive council member quit the party and returned to the DMK after five years on Wednesday.

On Friday, the BJP’s Nagai district secretary Amirtha Vijayakumar and district spiritual wing chief Kannan Gurukul were among the 700 people who joined the DMK in a massive 'homecoming cum party-joining' event in Thirukadaiyur near Tharangambadi.

Amirtha Vijayakumar was DMK’s Thirukadaiyur functionary before joining the BJP nine years ago while Kannan Gurukal is a priest in the Shri Abhirami Amirthagateswarar Temple in Thirukadaiyur. The BJP’s Sirkazhi's Union Councillor P Arivazhagan also joined the DMK with several of his supporters.

DMK President MK Stalin addressed the gathering via video conference and welcomed the newcomers and returnees. "Over 2,000 people from at least 550 families are joining us from Mayiladuthurai and surrounding areas. We have asked many of them not to come. At least 700 people have participated today. Hundreds have returned to DMK. We welcome them back," said DMK's north Nagapattinam secretary 'Nivetha' M Murugan, during the event.

