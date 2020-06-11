STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu minister says names of places with wrong spellings in notification will be corrected

The announcement in this regard was made in December 2018 but hough the  government order for the changed names was issued on April 1, the government has released it only on June 10.

K Pandiarajan, TN Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology, speaking at the Think Edu Conclave 2020.

K Pandiarajan, TN Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan said on Thursday that "the names of Vellore and Erode for which wrong spelling is given in the notification issued for changing the names of 1,018 places would be corrected".  

Talking to The New Indian Express, the Minister said, "We have a meeting today and will discuss these issues."

Asked about the criticisms from people that the government had taken up such a move at a time when the fight is against coronavirus, the Minister said, "We have received many positive messages. The names of the notification are approved by the experts committee. However, if there are any suggestions for correction, we will consider them."  

The notification issued on April 1 read that in the first phase, the names of 1,018 places which are spelt in Tamil in a particular way but written in a different way and read differently will be changed.

READ FULL LIST HERE | TN government alters English names of 1,018 places to match their Tamil pronounciation

For a significant number of places, the recommendations made by the respective District Collectors have been accepted and for the rest of the places, the recommendations made by the experts committee have been accepted.

As the next step towards executing the change of names, the Revenue department will advise the District Collectors to take further steps to change the names of the places according to the new spelling.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and  Municipal Administration Department will take steps to change the names according to the recommendations made.

