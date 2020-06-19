Tamil Nadu minister KP Anbazhagan tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital in Manapakkam.

According to an official source, 'The minister came to the hospital on Wednesday. He took a CT scan which came out clear. Then Anbazhagan took a COVID-19 test which came out postive. He is categorised under mild case and he is on admission.'

The minister is part of a COVID-19 control team and oversees control measures in North Chennai.

KP Anbazhagan had attended COVID-19 preventive and control measures review meeting held at Rippon building on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by ministers including SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, R Kamaraj and C Vijayabaskar.

​Senior officers including health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash, City police Commissioner A K Vishwanathan and other IAS officers also participated in the meeting.