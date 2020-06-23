STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN opposition parties condemn Sathankulam custodial death, demand action against cops

Kin of P Jeyaraj, 63, and his son J Fenix, 31, suspect their deaths were due to police torture and sought severe punishment for the 13 cops involved.

CHENNAI: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have condemned the alleged death of two traders in police custody in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi. Demanding answers from the state government on the incident, the opposition parties have called for stringent action against the police personnel.

DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, asked Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, who holds the home department portfolio, to give a proper response on this. Congress president KS Alagiri also condemned the incident and urged that a murder case be registered against the police inspector and sub-inspector of Sathankulam. "The case should be handed over to the CBI," he demanded.

Similarly, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and TMC(M) president GK Vasan have asked for urgent action against the erring police officials. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has sought for a proper clarification from the state government, while the CPI sought a transparent investigation into the whole incident.

