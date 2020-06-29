STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Custodial deaths: Kovilpatti JM interrogates Sathankulam policemen

Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema was present during the interrogation. Revenue officials, including Sathankulam Tahsildar Rajalakshmi and Zonal Tahsildar Ahila, assisted the JM.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate (JM) Barathidasan interrogated the policemen at Sathankulam station on Sunday. The JM is likely to record statements of the family of P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks.

Illustration: Tapas Ranjan

Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema was present during the interrogation. Revenue officials, including Sathankulam Tahsildar Rajalakshmi and Zonal Tahsildar Ahila, assisted the JM. Earlier on Saturday, Barathidasan conducted a day-long interrogation at the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail where he had collected admission registers and the medical records in connection with the crime.

While Barathidasan collected the case diary and the station’s general diary, the original case diary was handed over to CJM S Hema. The JM also collected the station CCTV cameras’ footage, and inspected the places where the deceased were held. The JM also recorded statements of the Sathankulam policemen.

The Madurai Bench of the HC had ordered the Kovilpatti JM to use Sathankulam Court premises as camp office. The court also said the staff of the Sathankulam Court shall assist him. The HC had already directed the Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi District administrations to keep the public informed of the fact that the court is closely monitoring the case.

‘Not custodial death’
Thoothukudi: The incident is not a case of custodial deaths as the traders died at Kovilpatti GH, said Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Raju. “Only if a victim gets beaten up and dies at a police station, it is a lockup death,” he said. He also said Kanimozhi’s statements were for political mileage. Responding, Kanimozhi tweeted “All deaths under custody of police or judiciary are custodial deaths. Is the minister saying there was no torture in lockup? “How can we expect justice from this government?”  After his comments came under criticism, Raju said his statements were twisted purposely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths police brutality
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp