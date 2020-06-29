Tamil Nadu transfers Sathankulam custodial deaths case to CBI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has officially agreed to transfer the probe into the custodial death of father-son duo, Jeyaraj and J Beniks, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

This comes after Madras high Court in its order on Monday observed that it is the policy decision of the state to transfer the custodial deaths case to CBI.

On June 19, P Jeyaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31) were picked up for questioning by the Tamil Nadu Police in Tuticorin's Sathankulam for allegedly violating lockdown rules. As per the police, the duo was held for keeping their mobile accessories shop beyond permissible hours on June 19 and an FIR was filed against the two on the same day.

They were allegedly brutally thrashed by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. While Fenix fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on the morning of June 23.

According to the government order, the state decided to accept the request of Director General of Police to transfer the custodial death cases registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for investigation by CBI by issuing a notification under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to facilitate a free and fair investigation.

A notification to this effect has been passed where in the governor accorded his consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of Tamil Nadu to investigate the registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act 2 of 1974).