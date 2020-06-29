STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu transfers Sathankulam custodial deaths case to CBI

This comes after Madras high Court in its order on Monday observed that it is the policy decision of the state to transfer the custodial deaths case to CBI.

Published: 29th June 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial death, police brutality, Lockup death

Representational Image. (Express Illustraton))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has officially agreed to transfer the probe into the custodial death of father-son duo, Jeyaraj and J Beniks, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

This comes after Madras high Court in its order on Monday observed that it is the policy decision of the state to transfer the custodial deaths case to CBI.

On June 19, P Jeyaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31) were picked up for questioning by the Tamil Nadu Police in Tuticorin's Sathankulam for allegedly violating lockdown rules. As per the police, the duo was held for keeping their mobile accessories shop beyond permissible hours on June 19 and an FIR was filed against the two on the same day.

ALSO READ: Custodial deaths: Kovilpatti JM interrogates Sathankulam policemen

They were allegedly brutally thrashed by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. While Fenix fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on the morning of June 23.

According to the government order, the state decided to accept the request of Director General of Police to transfer the custodial death cases registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for investigation by CBI by issuing a notification under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to facilitate a free and fair investigation.

ALSO READ | Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five days on, Inspector placed under suspension

A notification to this effect has been passed where in the governor accorded his consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of Tamil Nadu to investigate the registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act 2 of 1974).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths CBI Kovilpatti General Hospital CBI probe
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp