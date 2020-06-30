TN opposition parties demand cops involved in Sathankulam custodial deaths be booked under murder charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opposition parties of the state, including the DMK, have demanded that the policemen involved in the Sathankulam custodial death be booked under murder charges.

In a statement on Tuesday, DMK president MK Stalin said that the chief minister has failed in managing even a police station and accused him of covering up the issue.

He said the chief minister must resign as he has lost the moral ground or at least hand over the home portfolio to some other minister. He said all those involved must be booked under murder charges and arrested.

Congress leader KS Alagiri also made a similar demand and said a special investigation team must be set up under the supervision of the Madras high court.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran welcomed the high court's observations that a prima facie case of murder has been made against the policemen involved in the deaths. He urged the high court to ensure appropriate punishment to the accused policemen.