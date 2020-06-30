STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN opposition parties demand cops involved in Sathankulam custodial deaths be booked under murder charges

In a statement on Tuesday, DMK president MK Stalin said that the chief minister has failed in managing even a police station and accused him of covering up the issue.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opposition parties of the state, including the DMK, have demanded that the policemen involved in the Sathankulam custodial death be booked under murder charges.

In a statement on Tuesday, DMK president MK Stalin said that the chief minister has failed in managing even a police station and accused him of covering up the issue.

ALSO READ: Sathankulam custodial deaths: Suspended cop's name found in attempt to murder FIR 

He said the chief minister must resign as he has lost the moral ground or at least hand over the home portfolio to some other minister. He said all those involved must be booked under murder charges and arrested.

ALSO READ: 80 TN cops with anger issues taken off duty to undergo behavioral therapy post Sathankulam

Congress leader KS Alagiri also made a similar demand and said a special investigation team must be set up under the supervision of the Madras high court.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran welcomed the high court's observations that a prima facie case of murder has been made against the policemen involved in the deaths. He urged the high court to ensure appropriate punishment to the accused policemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial death Sathankulam cops DMK
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp