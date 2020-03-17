STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu fishers stuck in Iran running out of food; embassy unhelpful

It has been close to three weeks since fishers in Iran stopped fishing after coronavirus reached epidemic proportions in that country.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil fishermen from Nagapattinam, Kannyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore are stranded in Iran

Tamil fishermen from Nagapattinam, Kannyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore are stranded in Iran. (photo| Special Arrangement)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishers from Nagapattinam and other parts of Tamil Nadu stranded in Iran complain that they are struggling for food as they await repatriation. Iran is one of the countries worst affected by coronavirus.

It has been close to three weeks since fishers in Iran stopped fishing after coronavirus reached epidemic proportions in that country. While they are yet to receive help, they have now complained about the shortage of food.

"The number of times a day we eat has been reduced to just once over the past few days. Employers have not paying or feeding us. We have conveyed our problems to the Indian embassy, but they are not of much help," said M Praveen (25) from Vizhunthamavadi, who works in Kish Island ans spoke to TNIE via WhatsApp.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Tamil Nadu chief secretary issues preventive instructions to departments

Over 14,000 people in Iran have been infected with coronavirus in the past two months and more than 850 have died, according to reports. The Centre has started sending flights to bring back Indians stuck in the country.

But fishers, who are mostly fishing in islands around the Persian Gulf, say that they have not received any proper communication from the embassy. "We cannot find ingredients to cook and eateries are hard to find nearby. It is not possible for us to travel long distances to buy essentials. We are forced to buy snacks from shops and eat. We are forced to live in primitive lives," said S Bharathi (20) from Vizhunthamavadi, who works in Mugam.

Along with those from Nagapattinam, there are fishers from Kannyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Tuticorin stuck in their respective places. Most of them use fibreglass boats to fish in Gulf waters.

"We tried communicating with the embassy but they keep postponing everything by citing reasons which are hard to believe. We are losing hope. We may starve to death before we get repatriated," said C John Paul (31), a fisher from Kurumpanai in Kanyakumari district.

Meanwhile, family members of two fishers from Keechankuppam have petitioned the District Collector to take steps to bring the fishers back from Iran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus iran Tamil fishermen Iran Tamil Nadu fishermen Nagapattinam
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp