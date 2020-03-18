COVID-19 pandemic: Medical student, octogenarian with travel history quarantined in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two persons, including a medical student, with symptoms of cold, fever and sore throat in Vellore city, have been admitted at the isolation ward in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), sources said.

The medical student, pursuing the third year at the Govt Vellore Medical College, has been staying at the college hostel, the sources stated, adding that she was admitted at the isolation ward in the GVMCH on Wednesday following cold, fever and sore throat.

She had gone to her house in Tambaram in Chennai recently, and was in contact with her sister who had come from Germany, the sources noted. Another person to have been admitted at the quarantine ward at GVMCH is an 80-year-old man from Salavanpet in Vellore city. He had recently visited South Korea.

He was put under house quarantine as soon as returned from South Korea four days ago. He is also down with a cough, fever and sore throat.

“Two persons, one a third-year girl student of medicine at GVMC and an elderly person have been admitted. Samples have been collected and sent for tests,” said KST Suresh, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Specialist doctors have been monitoring their health parameters at the GVMCH.

R Selvi, Dean of GVMCH, stated that both the girl and the elderly man had no symptoms of COVID-19 but were admitted for screening as they had either travel history or coming into contact with persons having travel history. “They have been admitted just for screening. One of them had fever, now it has subsided while the other is having mild fever. General health parameters of both of them are normal,” she told TNIE.

A ten-bedded quarantine ward has been established in a separate block in GVMCH as of now, the strength of beds can be increased in case of emergency, the Dean informed. A total of 77 persons have been put under house quarantine in Vellore regions. Of them Vellore district accounts for 24, Tirupathur-44 and Ranipet-9, sources said.

Two of those put under house quarantine in Vellore district are Italian nationals. They landed in the country recently to take up their assignments at leather firm in Ranipet.