STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 pandemic: Medical student, octogenarian with travel history quarantined in Vellore

A ten-bedded quarantine ward has been established in a separate block in GVMCH as of now, the strength of beds can be increased in case of emergency, the Dean informed.

Published: 18th March 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | EPS/ Madhav K))

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | EPS/ Madhav K))

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two persons, including a medical student, with symptoms of cold, fever and sore throat in Vellore city, have been admitted at the isolation ward in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), sources said.

The medical student, pursuing the third year at the Govt Vellore Medical College, has been staying at the college hostel, the sources stated, adding that she was admitted at the isolation ward in the GVMCH on Wednesday following cold, fever and sore throat.

She had gone to her house in Tambaram in Chennai recently, and was in contact with her sister who had come from Germany, the sources noted. Another person to have been admitted at the quarantine ward at GVMCH is an 80-year-old man from Salavanpet in Vellore city. He had recently visited South Korea.

He was put under house quarantine as soon as returned from South Korea four days ago. He is also down with a cough, fever and sore throat.

“Two persons, one a third-year girl student of medicine at GVMC and an elderly person have been admitted. Samples have been collected and sent for tests,” said KST Suresh, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Specialist doctors have been monitoring their health parameters at the GVMCH.

R Selvi, Dean of GVMCH, stated that both the girl and the elderly man had no symptoms of COVID-19 but were admitted for screening as they had either travel history or coming into contact with persons having travel history. “They have been admitted just for screening. One of them had fever, now it has subsided while the other is having mild fever. General health parameters of both of them are normal,” she told TNIE.

A ten-bedded quarantine ward has been established in a separate block in GVMCH as of now, the strength of beds can be increased in case of emergency, the Dean informed. A total of 77 persons have been put under house quarantine in Vellore regions. Of them Vellore district accounts for 24, Tirupathur-44 and Ranipet-9, sources said.

Two of those put under house quarantine in Vellore district are Italian nationals. They landed in the country recently to take up their assignments at leather firm in Ranipet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp