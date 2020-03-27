STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covering houses with neem, mango leaves not the way to ward off coronavirus

Enter Navalur village of Perambalur district and you will find every houses decorated with neem and mango leaves. They believe that any disease, including coronavirus, will not affect them.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:32 AM

Panchayat leader Ravi and many youths participated in the event.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR: Confidence speaks loud and clear in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. When not much awareness was raised in the village, they found their own ways to keep themselves safe and hygienic.

Enter Navalur village of Perambalur district and you will find every houses decorated with neem and mango leaves. They believe that any disease, including coronavirus, will not affect them. Not just this, they also wash their houses two or three times a day.

S Sekar, a resident said, "When people followed traditional methods, no disease attacked us. In olden days, neem leaves were used for preventing germs and diseases like cholera. But now, plastic leaves are used for decorating houses. I have tied neem and mango leaves in my house. My wife and children wash their
hands five times a day."

S Vedhavarma, another resident said, "We mix cow dung with water and spray it in front of our house daily to keep viruses away. Mango leaves are also used for Yagna in many places." He added that keeping our houses and surroundings clean would in itself prevent any disease.

Natural liquids sprayed outside homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, youths of Ariyalur district sprayed natural-made liquids to 300 houses in Chetti Thirukkonam village on behalf of panchayat and social activists, on Thursday.

The natural liquid is made up of turmeric, salt, neem and nochi leaves. Besides, they also distributed leaflets to people on coronavirus prevention. Panchayat leader Ravi and many youths participated in the event.

When The New Indian Express contacted  Ariyalur District Collector D Ratna said, "The neem and mango leaves will have o effect. But coronavirus can only be controlled by social distance and hand washing."

