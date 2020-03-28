STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumbakonam man who returned from West Indies tests positive for COVID-19

His 34-year-old wife and two daughters aged 10 and 2 have been quarantined. The area where the family lives has been barricaded.

Published: 28th March 2020 03:51 PM

The road leading to the area in Kumbakonam where the family of the 42-year-old man who tested positive lives was barricaded on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 42-year-old man from Kumbakonam who recently returned from the West Indies has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

According to sources, the man works as a chef in a shipping company based in the West Indies. His work entailed eight months of continuous work and four months of leave.

ALSO READ: 25-year-old woman working at Chennai mall tests positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur

For his holidays, he started from the West Indies on March 16 and reached Chennai Airport on March 18, reportedly via Qatar. On reaching Chennai, the man reportedly travelled in a bus to reach Kumbakonam. Reports suggests he met his sister living in Villupuram. Other sources said his sister traveled from Chennai along with him and disembarked at Villupuram.  

Upon his arrival, he developed symptoms of cough and fever on March 22 and consulted private hospitals in Kumbakonam. He also visited Kumbakonam Government hospital for consultation.

As he developed severe symptoms he was admitted to the isolation ward in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on March 25.  His throat swab was sent for testing and the results returned as COVID-19 positive on Saturday. According to hospital sources, his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, his 34-year-old wife and two daughters aged 10 and 2 have been quarantined. The area where the family lives has been barricaded and police have been posted. Health workers have sanitized the area. Contact tracing and isolation work are being conducted by special teams.

It may be noted that this is the first positive case reported in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. As many as 26 patients are being treated at the isolation ward in the hospital.

