Man quarantined after returning from Lanka runs out in nude, bites elderly woman to death in TN

Published: 28th March 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHENNAI: In a bizarre case in Theni district in Tamil Nadu, a 32-year-old Sri Lanka-returned youth who was home quarantined killed an old woman two streets away by biting her on Friday, police said.

According to police, the woman who was admitted to a hospital on Friday died on Saturday.

A  police officer in Bodinayakkanur in Theni district said: "Manikandan had returned from Sri Lanka. He was home-quarantined. But on Friday, he ran out naked and bit the throat of an aged woman living two streets away."

Manikandan had returned a week before to his native and was home quarantined.

Police said Manikandan was taken to the government hospital and was tested for coronavirus infection and doctors are also looking at his mental stability.

The police officer said there was no previous enmity between Manikandan's family and that of the old woman. The police has registered a case and investigations are on.

