STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore priest back from the UK tests positive for COVID-19, collector says he's cured

“So far, we have traced eight contacts. They include the cab driver, the patient’s father, brother and five neighbours,” an official said. Two of them are children under three years.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

People wear facemasks in Vellore amid coronavirus scare

People wear facemasks in Vellore amid coronavirus scare. (File photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 49-year-old priest who had recently visited the UK has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the CMC hospital in Vellore. His wife who accompanied him on the trip, however, tested negative.

After the priest tested positive, Barneespuram in Katpadi, where his house is located, was sanitized by workers from the Vellore Municipal Corporation, health department and TN Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Officials said that the priest’s health parameters are normal. “He was already kept under quarantine by the district administration. Now, he is fully cured and ready for discharge,” district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said on Saturday.

The priest and his wife had started their return journey from London on 16 March via Dubai before landing in Chennai airport in the wee hours of 17 March and returned to Katpadi in a cab, sources said.

Since then, they had reportedly remained indoors at their house before being admitted to the CMC Hospital on 24 March.

An official team swung into action as soon as the test results were received to trace their contacts.

“So far, we have traced eight contacts. They include the cab driver, the patient’s father, brother and five neighbours,” an official said. Two of them are children under three years.

The authorities of the revenue, police and health departments and Vellore Municipal Corporation have locked down Barneespuram, besides pasting quarantine notices. All inmates of neighbouring houses have been warned against stepping out and were assured of the supply of essential goods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Coronavirus Covid-19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp