Lalithaa Jewellery, PNB and pawnbroker shop heists linked: Madurai Cops

MADURAI: The city police have identified links between the heists at a pawnbroker's in Madurai, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Lalithaa Jewellery.

Police said that Murugan, the prime suspect in the Lalithaa Jewellery and PNB heists, and his aides were behind the burglary of 1484 sovereigns from the pawnbroker's shop in Madurai, a break-in that happened in February last year.

Sources from Tallakulam range said that one of the residents in the area, where the pawnbroker is located, had played a major role in the heist and he had fled to another country.

"When the Tiruchy police had arrested Murugan, the Madurai city police questioned him, but he had maintained that he had no role in the heist that happened in Madurai," they said.

A police officer said that they had scientific evidence that pointed to Murugan and his group's role in the heist.

"Murugan was the mastermind of the burglary. He came to the city days before the incident and was staying here. His associates were believed to have pulled off the theft with the help of two others. All the primary associates in the jewellery heist case are in jail in connection with other cases," the officer said.

Another policeman said that the breakthrough was possible due to the lockdown, as they were able to focus on the heist case as other incidents like chain snatching, house break-in and theft were less.

"Though the evidence are there to confirm the involvement of Murugan and his aides, it would be a hectic task for the police as they have not admitted to committing the crimes. The city police could get the statements of the suspects only after getting their custody," he said.

The pawnbroker heist case was about to be transferred to CB-CID as the city police were not getting any leads.

Sources also added that the suspects in the Lalitha Jewellery heist case had confessed to their involvement in the theft of four panchaloga idols that happened in the district in October 2018.