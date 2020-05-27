STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lalithaa Jewellery, PNB and pawnbroker shop heists linked: Madurai Cops

A police officer said that they had scientific evidence that pointed to Murugan and his group's role in the heist.

Published: 27th May 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration | Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police have identified links between the heists at a pawnbroker's in Madurai, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the Lalithaa Jewellery. 

Police said that Murugan, the prime suspect in the Lalithaa Jewellery and PNB heists, and his aides were behind the burglary of 1484 sovereigns from the pawnbroker's shop in Madurai, a break-in that happened in February last year.    

Sources from Tallakulam range said that one of the residents in the area, where the pawnbroker is located, had played a major role in the heist and he had fled to another country. 

"When the Tiruchy police had arrested Murugan, the Madurai city police questioned him, but he had maintained that he had no role in the heist that happened in Madurai," they said. 

A police officer said that they had scientific evidence that pointed to Murugan and his group's role in the heist. 

ALSO READ | Lalithaa Jewellery heist suspects confess to stealing four panchaloha idols in Madurai district

"Murugan was the mastermind of the burglary. He came to the city days before the incident and was staying here. His associates were believed to have pulled off the theft with the help of two others. All the primary associates in the jewellery heist case are in jail in connection with other cases," the officer said. 

Another policeman said that the breakthrough was possible due to the lockdown, as they were able to focus on the heist case as other incidents like chain snatching, house break-in and theft were less. 

"Though the evidence are there to confirm the involvement of Murugan and his aides, it would be a hectic task for the police as they have not admitted to committing the crimes. The city police could get the statements of the suspects only after getting their custody," he said. 

The pawnbroker heist case was about to be transferred to CB-CID as the city police were not getting any leads. 

Sources also added that the suspects in the Lalitha Jewellery heist case had confessed to their involvement in the theft of four panchaloga idols that happened in the district in October 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalithaa Jewellery Lalithaa jewellery heist PNB heist Madurai
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp