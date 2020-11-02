STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan says Makkal Needhi Maiam will form an alliance with the people

With the Congress continuing its alliance with the state’s principal opposition party, Kamal Haasan appears to have dropped the idea of any alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the ‘will-he, won’t he’ of Rajinikanth, his dear friend and colleague, continues, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday kicked off his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party’s preparations for the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. 

Meeting with the party’s district secretaries in the city, Haasan said that the party would only form “an alliance with the people” in the upcoming polls.

Haasan has positioned MNM as an alternative to the Dravidian majors in the state. However, ahead of the 2019 parliamentary election, he had sounded out the Congress party for an alliance but only the national party did not ally with the DMK.

With the Congress continuing its alliance with the state’s principal opposition party, Haasan appears to have dropped the idea of any alliance for the Assembly polls next year.

Still, speaking to the west zone district secretaries as part of a three-day long meeting, Haasan made it clear that he alone might call the shots in the party, stating, “Alliance (formation) is my duty and all should work for our success". 

It may be noted that, like Rajinikanth, Haasan too has continued accepting film commitments. He is currently hosting the Tamil edition of the popular Bigg Boss show on a TV channel.

