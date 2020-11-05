AIADMK advises ally BJP to give up Vetrivel Yatra amid fears of second COVID-19 wave

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Thursday advised its ally BJP to give up the Vetrivel Yatra in the interests of the people since health experts have warned that the second and third waves of the COVID-19 infection could be round the corner.

Responding to a question on the state government's submission before the Madras High Court that the Vetrivel Yatra could not be permitted in the wake of apprehensions about the second and third waves of the COVID-19 infection in Tamil Nadu, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, "Already, due to the concerted efforts of the government, the infection rate has come down across the state but still there are warnings about the second and third waves of this infection. So, is it not the duty of the government to protect the people? The BJP should understand that at this juncture, this yatra is not advisable and they should give it up."

Asked what would be the state government's action if the BJP goes ahead with the Vetrivel Yatra, the Minister said, "Everyone should abide by the law. If anyone violates the law, it will take its own course. I say this not only to the BJP but to all parties."

Responding to a query, Jayakumar said, "We sincerely hope that the Governor will take a good decision on the state Cabinet's recommendation for the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case."

Meanwhile, just after the state government's submission before the Madras High Court, state BJP president L Murugan went into a huddle with senior leaders of the party at the headquarters here. VCK MP D Ravikumar and Dravidar Kazhagam K Veeramani have welcomed the decision of the state government in this regard.