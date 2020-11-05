STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK advises ally BJP to give up Vetrivel Yatra amid fears of second COVID-19 wave

"Everyone should abide by the law. If anyone violates the law, it will take its own course. I say this not only to the BJP but to all parties," said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Published: 05th November 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

'The BJP should understand that at this juncture, this yatra is not advisable and they should give it up,' said TN Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Thursday advised its ally BJP to give up the Vetrivel Yatra in the interests of the people since health experts have warned that the second and third waves of the COVID-19 infection could be round the corner. 

Responding to a question on the state government's submission before the Madras High Court that the Vetrivel Yatra could not be permitted in the wake of apprehensions about the second and third waves of the COVID-19 infection in Tamil Nadu, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, "Already, due to the concerted efforts of the government, the infection rate has come down across the state but still there are warnings about the second and third waves of this infection. So, is it not the duty of the government to protect the people? The BJP should understand that at this juncture, this yatra is not advisable and they should give it up."

Asked what would be the state government's action if the BJP goes ahead with the Vetrivel Yatra, the Minister said, "Everyone should abide by the law. If anyone violates the law, it will take its own course. I say this not only to the BJP but to all parties."

Responding to a query, Jayakumar said, "We sincerely hope that the Governor will take a good decision on the state Cabinet's recommendation for the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case."

Meanwhile, just after the state government's submission before the Madras High Court, state BJP president L Murugan went into a huddle with senior leaders of the party at the headquarters here.   VCK MP D Ravikumar and Dravidar Kazhagam K Veeramani have welcomed the decision of the state government in this regard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK BJP Tamil Nadu Vetrivel Yatra
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp