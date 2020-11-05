STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN government informs Madras HC that it has denied permission for BJP's Vel Yatra

The A-G submitted that in view of the Covid- 19 government orders on October 31 and also a threat to law and order situation arising from the Yatra, the permission for the tour was rejected.

Published: 05th November 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has rejected the application of BJP state unit for conducting a month-long Vel Yatra tour across the state. Advocate General Vijay Narayanan for the state submitted that in view of the Covid- 19 government orders on October 31 and also a threat to law and order situation arising from the Yatra, the permission for the tour was rejected. 

The AG also contended that the communication will be soon made to the BJP state unit office bearers. The  AG was replying to the plea made before the first bench comprising of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. 

ALSO READYes, Vel Yatra is politics: BJP leader R Srinivasan

The issue pertains to P Senthil Kumar of Chennai and Balamurugan moving pleas at the court seeking to restrain the proposed Vel Yatra planned by the BJP state unit. 

The petitioners argued that the Vel Yatra was being conducted to create communal unrest in the state since it was ending on December 6 at Tiruchendur on the day when Babri Masjid was demolished.

Advocate V Raghavarchari appearing for the BJP contended that the petition is premature and also the state despite accepting the application on October 15 has still not heard it. 

"The state has to hear my application before rejecting it rather than informing its decision before the court for the first time."

He further added that the Yatra vehicle will always be on the move and there will not be any violation of pandemic guidelines. The advocate also said that the state cannot differ from the pandemic guidelines framed by the central government.

The bench recording the submissions made by both the counsel observed that there is a government order in place which clearly states that religious congregations would be permitted only after November 15 with 100 participants. 

The court disposing of the PIL said that the government order has not been challenged by any of the parties and granted liberty for the BJP state unit to challenge the rejection application of the state for the Yatra. 
 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp