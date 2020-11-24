STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: CA exams postponed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, fresh dates announced

The exams were already postponed four times since May. Many students opted out of the exam, carrying over their fee credit to the supplementary attempt scheduled in 2021.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its intermediate and IPC examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Nivar.

The exams that were slotted on Tuesday and Wednesday will be held on December 9, while the final examination will be conducted on December 11. The institute notified that the CA exams have been postponed for examination centres in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur, Villupuram and Puducherry.

The rescheduled exams will be held at all these centres at the same time. The admit cards that were already issued by the institute would remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy ready to combat Cyclone Nivar fallout in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No.13- CA(Exam)/N/2020 dated 21st August 2020 in respect of all other cities shall remain unchanged,” the institute announced.

TAGS
Cyclone Nivar ICAI Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
