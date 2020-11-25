Cyclone Nivar: COVID-19 tests begin at Puducherry relief camps, fear of virus keeps people away

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 testing has begun at the 10 relief camps where people from vulnerable and low-lying areas have been sheltered ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar. Only a few have been tested so far as people have been moving in and out of the camps.

After getting a full list of persons in relief camps on Thursday, everyone would be tested, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mohan Kumar said. At present, Puducherry region is having an incidence of 20 to 30 cases per day and the department will ensure that there is no spike, he said.

Though the administration has set up 250 relief camps in schools and community halls to ensure safety of people in vulnerable areas, only 10 have been occupied so far. Officials said this was due to the fear of contracting COVID-19 and taking tests for the virus.

People residing in first line houses in coastal areas have been advised to move to relief camps for safety as the wind speed is expected to be very high, said Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu. Very few people are residing in huts as most fishermen families have been provided with pucca houses following the tsunami. However, even people in pucca houses on the first line have been advised to move out to relief centres.

With waves hitting the first line houses on the coast in Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Uppalam and other areas, people have been compelled to shift to relief camps. Police and revenue officials have been going from house to house and making people shift out. While some are holed up with friends or relatives, a few are in relief camps. Some have come for a short period to take the food provided by the government. They have been provided with masks and sanitisers.

Ambulances and doctors have been kept on alert in all primary health centres and emergency wards in the government general hospital. People are advised to take boiled water after the cyclone to remain safe, said Dr Mohan Kumar.