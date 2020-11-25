STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: COVID-19 tests begin at Puducherry relief camps, fear of virus keeps people away

Though the administration has set up 250 relief camps in schools and community halls to ensure safety of people in vulnerable areas, only 10 have been occupied so far

Published: 25th November 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Giant waves hit the Puducherry coast on Wednesday before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar (Photo |EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 testing has begun at the 10 relief camps where people from vulnerable and low-lying areas have been sheltered ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar. Only a few have been tested so far as people have been moving in and out of the camps.

After getting a full list of persons in relief camps on Thursday, everyone would be tested, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mohan Kumar said. At present, Puducherry region is having an incidence of 20 to 30 cases per day and the department will ensure that there is no spike, he said.

Though the administration has set up 250 relief camps in schools and community halls to ensure safety of people in vulnerable areas, only 10 have been occupied so far. Officials said this was due to the fear of contracting COVID-19 and taking tests for the virus.

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

People residing in first line houses in coastal areas have been advised to move to relief camps for safety as the wind speed is expected to be very high, said Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu. Very few people are residing in huts as most fishermen families have been provided with pucca houses following the tsunami. However, even people in pucca houses on the first line have been advised to move out to relief centres.

With waves hitting the first line houses on the coast in Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Uppalam and other areas, people have been compelled to shift to relief camps. Police and revenue officials have been going from house to house and making people shift out. While some are holed up with friends or relatives, a few are in relief camps. Some have come for a short period to take the food provided by the government. They have been provided with masks and sanitisers.

Ambulances and doctors have been kept on alert in all primary health centres and emergency wards in the government general hospital. People are advised to take boiled water after the cyclone to remain safe, said Dr Mohan Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry Cyclone Nivar
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp