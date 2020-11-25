Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu BJP suspends Vel Yatra

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall by Thursday morning, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has suspended its Vel Yatra, the party’s state president L Murugan announced.

"The Vel Yatra started on November 6 at Tiruttani. We were scheduled to conduct the yatra n in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and later in Madurai and Theni. However, as Cyclone Nivar is affecting several districts across the State, the Vel Yatra will be suspended from Wednesday. After visiting all six major temples of Lord Murugan on December 4, the Yatra will conclude in Tiruchendur on December 5," Murugan said.

Praising the state government’s cyclone preparations, he said the BJP would also help in relief efforts. Responding to questions about the party’s alliance with the ruling AIADMK, Murugan said that it was recently confirmed, following a meeting between Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, that the parties would face the forthcoming assembly elections as allies.

The seat-sharing agreement would be announced from the party headquarters, he said, adding that the alliance would emerge victorious in the polls.