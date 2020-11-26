Cyclone Nivar: Clear sky seen across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with moderate rainfall

By Express News Service

The severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall in the wee hours of Thursday near Puducherry.

Nivar would fizzle out into a low pressure by the wee hours of Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Here are the latest upates from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory.

Puducherry:

It was pleasant weather in Puducherry on Thursday morning, hours after Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Even the clouds are clearing in certain areas around 10 am as the rains almost stopped. The heavy rains that started on Wednesday evening continued to the wee hours of Thursday. It reduced along with the dawn and was just a pleasant drizzle and gusty winds in the morning hours.

Due to heavy rainfall in the night, water stagnated in a few areas of the union territory. Officials were involved in rescuing stranded people. An elderly woman and a child were successfully rescued by Puducherry Police (Grand Bazaar Station) from Inundated house in Rainbow Nagar 7th Cross street. Many trees were uprooted in the city too.

Officials and the government staff are on the job to clear them free of the blocked roads. No loss of life has been reported due to cyclone Nivar until 10 am.

Cuddalore and Villupuram:

The weather was almost similar in the neighbouring coastal districts of Tamil Nadu - Villupuram and Cuddalore. Around 166.65 mm of average rainfall recorded across the Villupuram district between Wednesday 8 am and Thursday 8 am.

According to police sources, trees uprooted in ten spots of Villupuram district. They were cleared immediately by the joint action of various departments including police, revenue, fire and rescue.

In Cuddalore district, an average rainfall of 119.56 mm was recorded between 8 pm on Wednesday and 6.30 am Thursday.

Around 5 am, storm signal number 10 was removed from Cuddalore port. However, strong winds and choppy sea was witnessed at the Cuddalore beach. The sky has cleared up and moderate showers stopped about 9 am in most regions of Cuddalore district. No major damages or loss of life due to the cyclone, confirm officials.

Power outages continue across the Cuddalore district. Several trees have fallen in Cuddalore, Panruti and Parangipettai. The police, municipality and locals are engaged in clearing the roads.

Chennai:

Chennai is also having pleasant morning weather. Gusty winds are reported in some coastal areas. The Chennai airport's runway reopened after remaining shut for 14 hours as flights resumed operations from 9 am, according to a Chennai spokesman.

The airport was initially shut for 12 hours from 7pm to 7am due to Cyclone Nivar. However, officials extended the shutdown to further two hours.

The decision has been taken after assessing the prevailing climatic conditions and taking passenger safety as top priority, an airport spokesman said.

"We handed the runway back to Air Traffic Control around 9am for resuming operations," said the spokesman.