STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

National Green Tribunal raps ONGC for recurring oil leaks in Cauvery delta region

The green bench has taken suo moto cognizance of the latest oil leakage incident from the ONGC pipeline in Erukkattur village in Tiruvarur based on an article published in The New Indian Express

Published: 01st October 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

The crude oil spilled from a leaking ONGC into a samba paddy field at Eru Kattur village near Tiruvarur.

The crude oil spilled from a leaking ONGC into a samba paddy field at Eru Kattur village near Tiruvarur. Express Photo

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday came down heavily on the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for repeated lapses in prevention of oil leakages, which have become a matter of grave concern for farmers in the Cauvery delta region.

The green bench comprising judicial member K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta has taken suo moto cognizance of the latest oil leakage incident from the ONGC pipeline in Erukkattur village in Tiruvarur based on an article published in The New Indian Express dated September 23.

The tribunal, while admitting the matter, has directed the Tiruvarur district collector and Tamil Nadu Pollution Board to submit independent reports, including action taken if any violation was committed. Also, it directed the authorities to assess the damage caused and quantum of environment compensation liable to be paid by ONGC.

The New Indian Express had reported that, on September 22 night, one acre with young samba paddy crop irrigated by Dhanasekaran from Erukkattur village got damaged due to a leak from the ONGC pipeline, which was laid underneath the field for transporting crude oil explored at the Kamalapuram oil well. The ONGC official had confirmed that it was pinhole leakage developed in one of the pipes taking crude oil from Kamalapuram oil well to the Early Production System (EPS) Kamalapuram.

However, ONGC counsel Kavitha Y claimed that ONGC officials were not aware of any such incident and there was 'no evidence'. She offered to submit an incident report with facts. But the bench refused to buy her argument and sought a detailed report from the Tiruvarur collector.

Justice K Ramakrishnan has in fact referred to a recent report of a joint committee appointed by the NGT highlighting that ONGC's measures to control incidents of oil leakages from the network of underground pipelines in the delta region of Tiruvarur district were inadequate.

The committee said the present method was not effective because the exact location of oil leak point was not able to be identified until its physical appearance in the topsoil. The committee suggested the periodic assessment of pipe integrity (including internal crack, corrosion and erosion) to be made at least once in five years, so that the status of the pipeline shall be known and accordingly replacement period for the pipe shall be decided.

Meanwhile, an expert appraisal committee of the Union Environment Ministry has granted three years environment clearance extension for ONGC for carrying out exploratory drilling in Cauvery basin. The clearance was obtained for exploratory drilling of 24 additional wells in "PEL Block L-II" encompassing the districts of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur by the ONGC in June 2013.

Out of the 24 wells, 17 exploratory wells have been drilled. Seven locations would not be drilled due to various reasons such as priority of drilling, resource allocations etc. ONGC filed for an extension in June this year and after careful consideration, it was granted by the committee on September 5.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONGC National Green Tribunal NGT Cauvery delta
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp