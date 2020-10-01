STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 5,688 COVID-19 cases, total crosses 6 lakh-mark

Health Minister C Vijayabasker reiterated that the case positivity was below 10 per cent in the State.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A man gets tested at a COVID kiosk at Singanallur Bus stand in Coimbatore on Tuesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 caseload crossed the 6 lakh-mark on Thursday, reporting 5,688 new cases, which took its tally to 6,03,290.

The State also reported 66 deaths on the day, taking the toll to 9,586. With another 5,516 people being discharged after treatment, the number of people discharged since March now stands at 5,47,335.
 
Chennai continued to report over a 1000-cases, recording 1,289 cases on the day. Its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 356, 148 and 260 cases respectively.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The number of new cases reported from the Western districts continued to soar, Coimbatore leading the pack with 550, followed by Salem with 341. Erode recorded 145 cases, Tiruppur 192 and Namakkal 111. However, Dharmapuri reported 79 cases, Nilgiris 72 and Krishnagiri 87 cases. The lowest number of new cases -- nine -- was reported from the southern district of Ramanathapuram.

Among the deaths reported on the day, nine of the deceased did not have comorbid conditions.

Tamil Nadu crossed 1 lakh Covid cases on July 3, nearly four months after its first case was reported on March 7. The caseload crossed 2 lakh on July 25, 3 lakh on August 10, 4 lakh on August 27 and 5 lakh on September 13.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a post-Covid clinic at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar reiterated that the positivity rate in the State is less than 10 per cent. "The aim is to bring it below 5 per cent," he said.

He added that, as cases in the neighbouring districts are increasing, people should be careful. They should wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus, the minister said.  

Meanwhile, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, another private lab -- SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Chengalpattu --has been approved for Covid-19 testing.

More from Tamil Nadu.
