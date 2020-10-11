Tamil Nadu reports 5,015 coronavirus cases, 65 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,015 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 6,56,385 and toll to 10,252. With another 5,005 people being discharged on the day, the total number of people who have been discharged following treatment has crossed the 6 lakh-mark and now stands 6,02,038.

Tamil Nadu has 44,095 active coronavirus cases.

While Chennai alone reported 1,250 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 258, 158 and 198 cases respectively.

A few Western districts continue to report a significant number of cases. Coimbatore reported 389 cases, Salem 294, Erode 163, Namakkal 159, The Nilgiris 128 and Tirupur 172 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Tamil Nadu tested 90,107 samples and 88,439 people on the day. The total number of samples tested is 83,22,832 and people tested 80,84,587.

Among the deceased, only two did not have any comorbid conditions. Among the two is a 57-year-old man from Salem who tested positive for the virus nearly 14 days after being admitted. He was admitted in a private hospital in Salem on September 24 with complaints of fever for five days, cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for four days. He tested positive on October 8 and died on October 10 due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The other was a 40-year-old man from Dharmapuri who was in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on October 5 and tested positive the next day. The patient died on October 10 due to COVID Pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure.