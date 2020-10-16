Tirupur boy R Srijan secures eighth rank in NEET 2020

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: After making an unsuccessful attempt in cracking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG last year, 19-year-old R Srijan from Vellakovil in Tirupur spent a whole year preparing for the entrance exam at a private coaching centre in Namakkal. Today, he is best-placed qualifier from Tamil Nadu, securing 8th rank at the national level.

The National Testing Agency, which conducted the NEET (UG) on September 13 and October 14, released the result on Friday. Srijan has secured 710 marks in 720.

Srijan completed Plus Two in 2019 at Indian Public School in Erode under Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus, with 442 marks. Though he appeared for the NEET exam the same year, he could not crack it and scored only 385 marks.

Determined, he joined Green Park School in Namakkal for NEET coaching and stayed in a rented house and prepared for the exam.“For the last one year, I have spent 12 hours every day preparing for the NEET exam. I followed predominantly NCERT books for my lessons. This shows that anything is possible with hard work,” Srijan told TNIE.

Srijan plans to join MBBS at JIPMER in Puducherry and in future he wants to become a cardiologist.

His father D Rajavel is a businessman and mother R Kanimozhi is a homemaker. His younger brother Akilesh is studying Class IX.

“Srijan is a football player and played in district level tournaments. But, for the NEET preparation, he has kept his sports away, worked hard and became successful, which makes us happy,” Kanimozhi said.

