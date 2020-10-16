STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Sethupathi should rethink decision to act in biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan: TN Minister

"Although acting in films is his personal wish, I think he should respect the people's sentiments," said Kadambur C Raju, adding that this will be good for his future

Published: 16th October 2020 04:49 PM

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (L) and actor Vijay Sethupathi (R)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi should rethink his decision to act in "800", a biopic of legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, said Publicity and Information Minister Kadambur C Raju.

The minister was inaugurating a check dam construction project at Kazhikasalapuram near Kovilpatti and launched Amma mobile ration shops at Parasuramapuram, Karthigaipatti and Kumarapuram here on Friday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister told reporters that Vijay Sethupathi should respect the sentiments of Tamils all over the world and rethink his decision.

After first look from Muralitharan's biopic gets unveiled, 'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi' trends on social media

"Although acting in films is his personal wish, I think he should respect the people's sentiments," he said, adding that this will be good for his future.

The state government has taken various welfare measures for the cinema industry including reduction of entertainment tax, regularisation of cinema tickets and a hike in the maintenance costs, he said.

When asked about reopening theatres, he said that an announcement on this will be made in a week. Soon there will be consultations with theatre owners and other stakeholders in this regard, he said.

