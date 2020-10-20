STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Festive season a big worry as daily Covid count continues to dip

Less than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Less than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive day on Tuesday with the figure dipping from 3,536 on Monday to 3,094 on Tuesday. 

With this, the State's tally increased to 6,94,030. The State also reported 50 deaths on the day taking the toll to 10,741. With another 4,403 people being discharged after treatment, the State now has 36,734 active cases. 

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded less than 1,000 new cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. While the capital city reported 857 cases on the day, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 191, 93, and 137 cases respectively. Cases in Cuddalore and Vellore, which used to contribute a significant number of cases to the daily tally, have also come down. Cuddalore reported 69 cases and Vellore 73. 

Among the Western districts, Coimbatore reported 263 cases, Salem 169, and Tiruppur 125. While Erode reported 72 cases, Namakkal reported 95 and Nilgiris 31 respectively.  Among the deceased, six did not have any comorbid conditions. 

Meanwhile, the drop in new cases came alongside a drop in testing. According to the media bulletin issued on Tuesday, the State tested 80, 371 samples, and 78,903 persons on the day, a drop of nearly 10,000 from Sunday.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Downward trend of Covid-19 continues 

Asked about the drop in testing, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the number may have fallen due to the rains over the past two days. The rainy weather might have also contributed to lower attendance at the daily fever camps. “The number of tests per day depends on several factors and is a dynamic figure,” he said. 

"Our daily average is 80,000 to 95,000 samples and we are maintaining that average. Fewer people would have come to fever camps due to the rain. Also testing numbers generally tend to fall on Sundays. It is an international phenomenon," said Radhakrishnan.

The State’s focus was not on such dynamic numbers but rather on bringing down fatalities, test positivity rate, and hospital occupancy, the official further said. "We are trying to bring these three numbers down. Similarly, a high number of cases in some districts or certain streets are a concern and we are focusing on that as well," said Radhakrishnan.

"Right now, our biggest concern is festivals. We are running campaigns to sensitize people on the importance of social distancing. We are also concentrating on workplaces and containment zones which are likely to throw up cases," the Health Secretary added.

According to the bulletin, two private labs, Life Piscell Laboratory in Palani and Soorya Diagnostics in Tiruchengode, have been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN coronavirus Chennai coronavirus Tamil Nadu tally festive season
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp