Coimbatore transwoman's murder: One detained as cops form 3 teams to crack the case

COIMBATORE: A day after forming two special teams to crack the transwoman's murder case, the city police on Thursday increased the count to three and detained a 23-year-old employee of the restaurant run by the deceased entrepreneur.

According to police, the detained is R Rajesh, a native of Tharangambadi in Nagapattinam district. He was employed at the restaurant for the last one month and stayed on its premises.

An official said that Rajesh is likely to be the prime suspect in the case, adding that the investigation is on to check for the involvement of others.

The transwoman Sangeetha, who recently started a restaurant 'Trans Kitchen', was found murdered with her throat slit at her house in the district on Wednesday. Her body, with many cut injuries, was found inside a water container on the restaurant premises.

Sources said that the deceased, Sangeetha (59), who was also the president of the Coimbatore District Transgenders Association, had been staying in a rented house on NSR Road in Saibaba Colony in the city. It was on September 2 that she, along with a few other transwomen, started the restaurant at Venkadasamy Road.