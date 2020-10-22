STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore transwoman's murder: One detained as cops form 3 teams to crack the case

Police have detained a 23-year-old employee of the restaurant run by the deceased entrepreneur.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

The body of Sangeetha, which had many cut injuries, was dumped in a water storage container outside her home. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A day after forming two special teams to crack the transwoman's murder case, the city police on Thursday increased the count to three and detained a 23-year-old employee of the restaurant run by the deceased entrepreneur.

According to police, the detained is R Rajesh, a native of Tharangambadi in Nagapattinam district. He was employed at the restaurant for the last one month and stayed on its premises. 

An official said that Rajesh is likely to be the prime suspect in the case, adding that the investigation is on to check for the involvement of others.

ALSO READ | Transgender association president found murdered at her house in Coimbatore

The transwoman Sangeetha, who recently started a restaurant 'Trans Kitchen', was found murdered with her throat slit at her house in the district on Wednesday. Her body, with many cut injuries, was found inside a water container on the restaurant premises.

Sources said that the deceased, Sangeetha (59), who was also the president of the Coimbatore District Transgenders Association, had been staying in a rented house on NSR Road in Saibaba Colony in the city. It was on September 2 that she, along with a few other transwomen, started the restaurant at Venkadasamy Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transwoman's murder TN police Trans Kitchen
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Handset makers to add 50,000 jobs in 2021: India Cellular Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp