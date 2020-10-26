STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive Tamil Nadu agriculture minister remains critically ill

According to a medical bulletin, maintaining the functions of vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities. 

Published: 26th October 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikkannu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture, R Doraikkannu, who is being treated for severe Covid-19 pneumonia in a private hospital in Chennai continues to be critically ill.

“He is on maximal life support and his response to treatment over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," the bulletin said. In the health bulletin issued on Sunday, the hospital said that the 72-year-old minister was admitted to the hospital on October 13 with severe breathlessness and tested positive for Covid-19.

"He has multiple comorbidities and the latest CT scan shows 90 per cent lung involvement. He is currently on ECMO and ventilator, receiving maximal support," the bulletin said on Sunday. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with health minister C Vijayabaskar and fisheries minister D Jayakumar visited Doraikkanu on Sunday to enquire about his health. The CM also personally interacted with his family. The minister is being monitored by a panel of specialist doctors in the ICU, the bulletin added.

