STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 11K as state reports 2,516 fresh cases, 35 deaths

For the second consecutive day, Chennai recorded less than 700 cases. It reported 688 cases while the neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur had 150, 86 and 138 cases.

Published: 28th October 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Health secy J Radhakrishnan inspecting equipment which generates oxygen at Covid-19 specialty ward of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai | K K SUNDAR

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 11,000-mark on Wednesday, with 35 deaths being reported on the day. The toll is now 11,018, with 1,000 deaths having been added in the last 20 days.

Tamil Nadu also recorded 2,516 COVID-19 cases on the day, taking the state's tally to 7,16,751. The state tested 72,433 samples and 71,147 people on the day. With another 3,859 people being discharged after treatment, the number of active cases is now 26,356.

For the second consecutive day, Chennai recorded less than 700 cases. The capital recorded 688 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 150, 86 and 138 cases respectively.

ALSO READ: Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital records zero COVID deaths in 24 hours for 2nd time in four days

Among western districts, Coimbatore recorded 218 cases, Erode 155, Salem 147 and Tirupur 96.

The state crossed the mark of 10,000 deaths on October 8. It crossed the 4,000-mark on August 1 and 5,000 deaths on August 10. It crossed 6,000 deaths on August 18 and the 7,000-mark on August 28. It recorded 8,000 deaths on September 8 and 9,000 deaths on September 23.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, only four among the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp