TN’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 11K as state reports 2,516 fresh cases, 35 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 11,000-mark on Wednesday, with 35 deaths being reported on the day. The toll is now 11,018, with 1,000 deaths having been added in the last 20 days.

Tamil Nadu also recorded 2,516 COVID-19 cases on the day, taking the state's tally to 7,16,751. The state tested 72,433 samples and 71,147 people on the day. With another 3,859 people being discharged after treatment, the number of active cases is now 26,356.

For the second consecutive day, Chennai recorded less than 700 cases. The capital recorded 688 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 150, 86 and 138 cases respectively.

Among western districts, Coimbatore recorded 218 cases, Erode 155, Salem 147 and Tirupur 96.

The state crossed the mark of 10,000 deaths on October 8. It crossed the 4,000-mark on August 1 and 5,000 deaths on August 10. It crossed 6,000 deaths on August 18 and the 7,000-mark on August 28. It recorded 8,000 deaths on September 8 and 9,000 deaths on September 23.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, only four among the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions.