Puducherry records 363 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths as restrictions in UT ease under 'Unlock 4'

As many as 2,587 COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, while 2,264 are in home quarantine.  

Published: 01st September 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 363 COVID cases and 12 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,766, active cases to 4851, and total deaths to 240 on Tuesday.

Releasing the information, the Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar said among the 1,323 samples tested,  316 new cases are in the Puducherry region, four in the Karaikal region, and  43  in the Yanam region.

ALSO READ: New guidelines issued for 'Unlock 4' in Puducherry

As many as 2,587 COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, while 2,264 are in home quarantine.  

Out of the 2,587 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2,326 are from the Puducherry region, 84 are from Karaikal, 160 from Yanam, and 17 from Mahe.

Out of 2,264 cases in home isolation, 2,038 are in Puducherry, 107 in Karaikal, and 119 in Yanam.

Ten persons have died in Puducherry while two died in Yanam.

A total of 9,675 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 341 on Tuesday.  

The fatality rate is at 1.63 percent while the recovery rate is at 65.52 percent.

