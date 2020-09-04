STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JIPMER doc assault: Medicos wear black badges on second day of protest, demand nurse's suspension

A junior resident doctor was allegedly slapped  by the nurse and fellow medicos have demanded the nurse's immediate suspension over the matter and a stern disciplinary action.

Published: 04th September 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

JIPMER doctors sport black badges on the second day of protest. (Photo | Express)

JIPMER doctors sport black badges on the second day of protest. (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER resident doctors wore black badges on duty to mark their protest for a second day against the assault of a colleague by a male nurse in the coronavirus ICU ward of the hospital on August 31 midnight.

A junior resident doctor was allegedly slapped  by the nurse and fellow medicos have demanded the nurse's immediate suspension over the matter and a stern disciplinary action.

The Junior Resident, Dr. Adethan Gunasekaran from the department of anaesthesiology, was posted in the ICU  and had requested the nurse in question, to assist him in looking after a critically ill covid positive patient.

The nursing staff allegedly ignored him for a long time even when called for repeatedly.

He then became verbally abusive and aggressive when the resident sternly asked him for assistance and then slapped the doctor and also potentially exposed the doctor to the virus as his PPE kit and equipment slipped due to the impact. 

The doctor continued with his duty even post the incident but the matter has created quite a stir among his fellow colleagues who have raised their voices against this for a second consecutive day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JIPMER JIPMER doctor assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp