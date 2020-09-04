JIPMER doc assault: Medicos wear black badges on second day of protest, demand nurse's suspension

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER resident doctors wore black badges on duty to mark their protest for a second day against the assault of a colleague by a male nurse in the coronavirus ICU ward of the hospital on August 31 midnight.

A junior resident doctor was allegedly slapped by the nurse and fellow medicos have demanded the nurse's immediate suspension over the matter and a stern disciplinary action.

The Junior Resident, Dr. Adethan Gunasekaran from the department of anaesthesiology, was posted in the ICU and had requested the nurse in question, to assist him in looking after a critically ill covid positive patient.

The nursing staff allegedly ignored him for a long time even when called for repeatedly.

He then became verbally abusive and aggressive when the resident sternly asked him for assistance and then slapped the doctor and also potentially exposed the doctor to the virus as his PPE kit and equipment slipped due to the impact.

The doctor continued with his duty even post the incident but the matter has created quite a stir among his fellow colleagues who have raised their voices against this for a second consecutive day.