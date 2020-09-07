PM-KISAN scheme probe: Rs 6 crore swindled using forged documents in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: Officials from the Agriculture Department recovered Rs 1.5 crore from ineligible accounts of farmers who were enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Salem district. Sources said that a total of Rs 6 crore was swindled using forged documents. The CB-CID arrested two persons in connection with the scam.

The scam came into light recently after top authorities of the agriculture and revenue departments initiated an inquiry following the irregularities in enrolment and disbursal of cash under the PM-KISAN recently. Many farmers who are ineligible for the benefit received the money from this by forging their documents.

With the number of beneficiaries cropping up fast, Joint Directors for Agriculture Department in many districts, including Salem lodged a complaint with the CB-CID police.

In the inquiry, it was found that 14,000 accounts belonged to farmers who are ineligible to get the financial succour from the Centre. Following this, the accounts of these farmers were frozen. After a temporary staff assigned at the Pethanaickenpalayam Union Agriculture office -- Raja (30) -- was suspended for his alleged involvement in the scam, the officials have started to collect the money back from the ineligible beneficiaries in the district.

The CB-CID sources said that farmers who applied for this scheme through private computer centres are under the scanner in the district. Based on the preliminary inquires, the CB-CID police detained two persons working at two private computer centres in Tharamangalam taluk on Saturday as they were alleged to have helped 160 persons obtain forged documents. Meanwhile, the Joint Director for Agriculture department, Elangovan was transferred to Tiruchy district on Saturday. Officials from CB-CID and agriculture department were not available for comments.

BJP to petition Collectors seeking probe into scam

Chennai: The BJP has decided to petition District Collectors on Monday seeking a probe into the PM-KISAN scam. Party’s State president L Murugan, in a statement on Sunday, urged the State government to take steps to properly implement the scheme and punish those who are taking advantage of the initiative aimed at supporting farmers.