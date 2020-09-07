TN: High Court extends deadline for payment of school fees

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday extended the deadline for payment of 40% of school fees from August 31 to September 30 in the interest of parents who could not remit due to difficulties posed by Covid-19. The court also said schools that had collected more than 40% of fees, in violation of its July 17 order, will be subjected to contempt of court proceedings.

The High Court in an order on July 17 permitted the management schools in the State to collect for the 2020-21 academic year with 75% of the fees collected during the previous academic year. Of this, 40% can be collected as advance fees on or before August 31. The balance 35% shall be collected within two months from the date of reopening and commencement of physical classes.

However, it was brought to the court's attention that several schools were collecting excess fees without abiding the orders of the High Court. Recording the pleas made by the parents, Justice Anand Venkatesh during the previous hearing summoned the school education department secretary to the court.

Dheeraj Kumar, who appeared in the video conference, submitted that telephone numbers have been provided across the state and published for the parents to register their complaint against schools violating the High Court order.

Each of the complaints registered will be sent to the respective chief education officer and an explanation will be sought from the erring school by issuing a notice.

The secretary also said that a total of 75 complaints have been received by the department and show cause notices have been issued to 29 schools seeking an explanation.

With parents also seeking more time to pay the fees. Justice Anand Venkatesh recording the submissions extended the deadline for payment of 40% of school fees from August 31 to September 30 in the interest of parents who could not remit due to difficulties posed by Covid-19.

Justice Anand Venkatesh also in his orders said that the state has to take action against the erring schools since it amounts to contempt proceedings.

The court also directed the education department to file a report on the erring schools and the action taken against them by September 23.